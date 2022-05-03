Look: Police greet traffic accident victims on Eid Al Fitr

The force brought a smile on their faces

By Web Desk Published: Tue 3 May 2022, 11:37 AM

On the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, Ajman Police went to greet victims of traffic accidents.

The force visited the patients at the hospital and brought a smile on their faces by being there for the when they are away from home.

The official twitter page of the force shared images of the event in which policemen are seen giving gift boxes to patients.

