UAE's 1 Billion Meals drive: Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor donates Dh10 million

The contribution will help underprivileged communities in 50 countries

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 3:07 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 3:27 PM

Prominent UAE businessman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor announced a donation of Dh10 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative.

His contribution, which will take the form of essential foodstuffs, will help underprivileged communities in 50 countries. The parcels will be distributed by Al Habtoor Group.

The group will coordinate with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in cooperation with the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UAE Food Bank, and local charity institutions in beneficiary countries to deliver the food parcels to those in need.

Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, said: “I find it shocking that in the 21st century hundreds of millions are still dying from starvation. We all have a duty to help eliminate such evils according to our means.”

He added: “We have long invested in good causes for the betterment of the humanity without differentiating between the beneficiaries’ nationality, religion or skin colour. And I am grateful for my ability to contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.”

He concluded: “Every little effort brings us closer to achieving the target of 1 Billion Meals. We must all actively contribute to this national mission in gratitude to God Almighty for all the goodness he has bestowed on us.”

Donations and contributions from business sectors, companies, and government and private sector institutions have poured into the 1 Billion Meals initiative since it opened the door for donations last week. Food distribution is already underway in five countries.

The campaign aims to provide a food safety net for vulnerable groups around the world reflects the moral responsibility and humanitarian commitment of the UAE.