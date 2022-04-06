1 Billion Meals: ADIB donates Dh1 million to food campaign

Ramadan 2022: Makkah's Grand Mosque opens more than 100 doors to ease entry, exit of worshippers
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced a donation of AED1 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the region’s largest food donation campaign of its kind.
The initiative targets supporting underprivileged and disadvantaged communities in 50 countries around the world, uniting efforts exerted by charitable individuals, companies, organisations, businesspeople and philanthropists, to provide relief to millions who suffer from food insecurities in underprivileged communities.
The 1 Billion Meals initiative is organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in cooperation with the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable & Humanitarian Establishment (MBRCH), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the UAE Food Bank.
ADIB’s donation will secure one million meals, which are comprised of either key ingredients for a nutritious meal, food parcels, or instant smart vouchers that can be traded for food in designated centres in their communities.
An ADIB spokesperson said: "We at ADIB are pleased to be part of the 1 Billion Meals campaign, and to help families in need across the world. We are also proud to be contributing to fight the international hunger challenge by partnering with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Initiatives (MBRGI) to provide food parcels during the holy month of Ramadan across 50 countries worldwide. This initiative is in line with ADIB’s commitment to support the wise vision of the UAE government as well as its commitment to enhance and develop its social responsibility towards various communities."
