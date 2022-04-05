UAE's 1 Billion Meals drive: Al Ansari Exchange contributes Dh1 million

File photo

Donation will go towards providing ingredients required to prepare meals

Published: Tue 5 Apr 2022, 7:40 PM

UAE-based Al Ansari Exchange announced a donation of Dh1 million in support of UAE's 1 Billion Meals initiative. The campaign helps provide meals to the underprivileged, undernourished and vulnerable groups, including children, refugees, displaced persons, and those affected by crises and natural disasters in 50 countries around the world.

The donation by the company will go towards providing the ingredients required to prepare the equivalent of one million meals.

Rashed A. Al Ansari, CEO at Al Ansari Exchange, said: “We are honoured to participate in the largest humanitarian initiative in the region and start the holy month of Ramadan with a donation that will help the poor and the needy families around the world. We will continue our firm commitment to provide all forms of support for charitable and humanitarian initiatives within and outside the UAE.”

How to contribute to One Billion Meals

Donors can contribute to the One Billion Meals campaign through the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae. They can also opt to donate Dh1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through the campaign’s call centre via a toll-free number 8009999.