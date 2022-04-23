UAE's 1 Billion Meals drive: Hussain Sajwani – Damac Foundation donates Dh5 million

The initiative was launched at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 5:36 PM

The Hussain Sajwani – Damac Foundation (HSDF), announced a donation of Dh5 million to the 1 Billion Meals campaign, the region’s largest of its kind, from the UAE to the world to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in less fortunate communities across 50 countries.

The pledge is equivalent to five million meals is part of the Damac Group’s corporate social responsibilities.

Hussain Sajwani, Chairman of Damac, said, “The One Billion Meals campaign is an expression of the UAE’s dedication to humanitarian and solidarity causes. Extending on last year’s 100 Million Meals campaign, this year’s initiative is an affirmation of this commitment, and a proof of the reachability and scalability of such an inspiring and virtuous campaign,”

He added: "As global citizens, it is our responsibility to support and nurture a brighter and healthier future generation. It thus gives me great pride to support this worthy cause on behalf of the Foundation."

The 1 Billion Meals initiative, launched at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, is a continuation of last year’s 100 Million Meals, which surpassed its target, collecting and distributing 220 million meals. In its efforts to provide food aid to those in need, the initiative contributes to the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals, especially to achieve ‘zero hunger’ by 2030.

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae or bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate Dh1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

