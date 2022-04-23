UAE businessman Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni donates Dh1 million to 1 Billion Meals campaign

The initiative is an extension of last year’s 100 Million Meals

Wam

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 5:07 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 5:08 PM

Emirati businessman Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni donated Dh1 million to UAE's 1 Billion Meals campaign, the largest of its kind in the region, which aims to provide sustainable food support to the underprivileged and undernourished groups in 50 countries.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), is an extension of last year’s 100 Million Meals, which surpassed its target, collecting and distributing 220 million meals.

Al Zarooni said, “The 1 Billion Meals campaign is an opportunity for all individuals and institutions to do good during the blessed month.”

He added: “Our contribution to this campaign reflects our commitment as the people of this generous nation, in an inspiring humanitarian charity campaign that highlights the UAE as a responsible and humanitarian country among others across the world. Our wise leadership has instilled in us a culture of doing good and extending a helping hand through a series of initiatives that consolidate these values established by our ancestors.”

In its efforts to provide food aid to those in need, the campaign contributes to the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals, especially to achieve ‘zero hunger’ by 2030.

It is being carried out in coordination with the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UAE Food Bank, as well as a number of local charity and humanitarian organizations in beneficiary countries.

Donation channels

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals campaign through the official website: www.1billionmeals.ae or bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate Dh1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

