UAE's 1 Billion Meals drive: DP World contributes Dh10 million

The donation is a significant addition to the 76 million meals collected within just six days

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 5:10 PM

DP World has announced a donation of AED10 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest of its kind in the region.

The campaign aims to assist and provide sustainable food support to the underprivileged and most needy groups in 50 countries in the Middle East, North Africa and the world.

DP World’s donation, equivalent to 10 million meals, is one of several UAE companies that are making a significant financial contribution to 1 Billion Meals initiative, which is helping to alleviate the hunger worldwide. It’s a significant addition to the 76 million meals collected within just six days of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launch of the initiative.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), is a continuation of last year’s 100 Million Meals campaign, which ended up distributing 220 million meals, prompting the new goal of one billion meals.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DP World Chairman and CEO, said: “DP World has always been committed to supporting humanitarian causes in the countries where it operates. We recently launched the DP World Foundation to support humanitarian work and facilitate initiatives financed by the public and private sectors."

He added: “The 1 Billion Meals campaign, organised under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reflects the UAE’s desire to provide humanitarian support directly to those who need it most. The initiative will cooperate with regional and international organisations, such as WFP and UNHCR, to facilitate its logistical operations to provide food aid to those in need across 50 countries. We, at DP World, are proud to contribute to meeting the challenge of hunger. This will send one billion messages of humanitarian solidarity from the UAE to the world.