Ramadan 2022 in UAE: du donates Dh1 million to 1 Billion Meals Drive

Public sector holidays were announced earlier today
Ramadan 202221 hours ago
du has announced a donation of Dh1 million to the 1 Billion Meals campaign, the largest of its kind in the region, which aims to provide sustainable food support to the underprivileged and undernourished groups in 50 countries.
The initiative, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), has achieved exceptional success, nearing the halfway mark at 420 million meals in three weeks since the campaign's launch.
Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said, "we pledge to continue to support the generosity of the nation’s leadership and its commitment to maintaining and expanding humanitarian work through pioneering local, regional, and international initiatives."
He added, "The 1 Billion Meals initiative is an addition to charity campaigns that provide an opportunity for various segments of society and its institutions to express their commitment to communities and people across the globe, in line with the nation’s vision and efforts to provide food relief to those in need around the world.”
du’s donation, equivalent to one million meals, is one of several UAE companies that are making a significant financial contribution to 1 Billion Meals campaign to alleviate hunger worldwide and ensure food security.
The 1 Billion Meals campaign, an extension of last year’s 100 Million Meals and the previous year’s 10 Million Meals, will distribute food parcels and instant smart vouchers to refugees, displaced persons, and crisis-stricken communities.
Donation Channels
Donors can donate to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae or bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD number: AE300260001015333439802. People can also opt to donate Dh1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.
ALSO READ:
Public sector holidays were announced earlier today
Ramadan 202221 hours ago
The donation is a significant addition to the 76 million meals collected within just six days
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Unused foods from hotels, restaurants and supermarkets were delivered to underprivileged families across the country
Ramadan 20221 day ago
“Ramadan is a month of blessings, kindness and doing good deeds," says Syrian expat Dr Alaa Adnan Murad
Ramadan 20221 day ago
All drivers are urged to avoid violations of indiscriminate and double parking of vehicles
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Shoppers spending Dh100 or more can enter a raffle from April 22
Ramadan 20221 day ago
A top official urges the public to make donations to charitable organisations and societies
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Mosques to host special post-midnight prayers called Tahajjud or Qiyam Al Layal from tonight
Ramadan 20221 day ago