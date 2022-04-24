UAE's 1 Billion Meals Drive: Adnoc donates Dh3 million

The influx of donations reflects the country's commitment to global humanitarian causes

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 8:34 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 8:46 PM

With the 1 Billion Meals initiative inching towards its target, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has announced a donation of Dh3 million to the campaign that aims to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in less fortunate communities across 50 countries.

Adnoc's donation, equivalent to three million meals, is a significant addition to those of several individuals and organisations to alleviate global hunger and battle malnutrition, which threaten 800 million people worldwide and take the lives of 25,000 people per day.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Group Managing Director and CEO of Adnoc, said: “Adnoc is proud to support the 1 Billion Meals initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which represents a comprehensive humanitarian vision, engages everyone in charitable work, and contributes to improving the lives of millions and provides food support to those in need. It is in line with the values ​​of human fraternity, which aligns with the nation’s vision and efforts to provide aid and relief to the less fortunate around the world.”

The influx of donations reflects UAE’s commitment to global humanitarian causes and play a key role in providing a food safety net for the less fortunate, especially more vulnerable groups such as children, refugees, displaced persons and victims of disasters and crises.