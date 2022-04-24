UAE's 1 Billion Meals drive: Now, use Deliveroo app to make donations

It is important to avoid empty, non-nutritious calories from fizzy drinks, fried foods and caffeinated products
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
Leading food delivery company Deliveroo has announced its participation in the 1 Billion Meals initiative by providing customers with simple and easy steps on its app, which will allow them to donate sums of Dh10, Dh50, Dh100, Dh300 or Dh500 to help provide meals to the needy.
Anis Harb, General Manager of Deliveroo in the GCC, said: “We, at Deliveroo, are honoured to participate in the 1 Billion Meals initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Giving back with humanitarian work is a permanent goal we seek at Deliveroo.
"We thank MBRGI for giving us the opportunity to contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative and support a global charity initiative from the UAE. We are proud to be in a position where we can use our unique network to contribute to the fight against food poverty.”
In addition to this, the initiative has received a donation of Dh11 million from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment (MBRCH). This is on top of the Dh20 million they initially donated.
MBRCH is also an operational partner of the campaign, responsible for meal distribution in beneficiary countries it already operates in, especially in Asia and Africa, in coordination with local charities and official organizations.
Ibrahim Bumelha, Adviser to Sheikh Mohammed for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRCH, emphasised that MBRCH reflects the Dubai Ruler's vision to sustain humanitarian work and expand its impact as much as possible.
ALSO READ:
“The 1 Billion Meals initiative provides food security to the undernourished and underprivileged around the world, particularly vulnerable groups, such as children, refugees and internally displaced victims of crises and natural disasters,” he said. “It is another step on a long road of humanitarian and charity work by the UAE’s community.”
1 Billion Meals initiative is the largest of its kind in the region to provide food support to the underprivileged and the undernourished in 50 countries around the world.
nasreen@khaleejtimes.com
It is important to avoid empty, non-nutritious calories from fizzy drinks, fried foods and caffeinated products
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
Official working hours will resume on Monday, May 9
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
The initiative was launched at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The initiative is an extension of last year’s 100 Million Meals
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The break will start from Saturday, April 30
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Official working hours will resume on May 9
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Pancakes are a healthy option for Iftar
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Humility is an ennobling trait that the Holy Quran wants us to inherit
Ramadan 20221 day ago