UAE's 1 Billion Meals drive: Now, use Deliveroo app to make donations

Contribute sums of Dh10, Dh50, Dh100, Dh300 or Dh500

By Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 5:44 PM

Leading food delivery company Deliveroo has announced its participation in the 1 Billion Meals initiative by providing customers with simple and easy steps on its app, which will allow them to donate sums of Dh10, Dh50, Dh100, Dh300 or Dh500 to help provide meals to the needy.

Anis Harb, General Manager of Deliveroo in the GCC, said: “We, at Deliveroo, are honoured to participate in the 1 Billion Meals initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Giving back with humanitarian work is a permanent goal we seek at Deliveroo.

"We thank MBRGI for giving us the opportunity to contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative and support a global charity initiative from the UAE. We are proud to be in a position where we can use our unique network to contribute to the fight against food poverty.”

In addition to this, the initiative has received a donation of Dh11 million from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment (MBRCH). This is on top of the Dh20 million they initially donated.

MBRCH is also an operational partner of the campaign, responsible for meal distribution in beneficiary countries it already operates in, especially in Asia and Africa, in coordination with local charities and official organizations.

Ibrahim Bumelha, Adviser to Sheikh Mohammed for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRCH, emphasised that MBRCH reflects the Dubai Ruler's vision to sustain humanitarian work and expand its impact as much as possible.

“The 1 Billion Meals initiative provides food security to the undernourished and underprivileged around the world, particularly vulnerable groups, such as children, refugees and internally displaced victims of crises and natural disasters,” he said. “It is another step on a long road of humanitarian and charity work by the UAE’s community.”

1 Billion Meals initiative is the largest of its kind in the region to provide food support to the underprivileged and the undernourished in 50 countries around the world.

