Ramadan recipe: Quinoa with egg and spinach

Quinoa is a healthy source of proteins

Ingredients

Quinoa - 1 cup

Garlic - 2 garlic bulbs

Eggs - 3

Spinach - handful

Method

Cook a cup of quinoa and keep aside.

Take a pan, sauté some chopped garlic, add three eggs and spinach.

Cook until eggs are scrambled and spinach wilts. (Blanch the spinach beforehand).

Now add cooked quinoa, salt and pepper.

Add cheese for some added taste.

Serve hot and enjoy

Courtesy: Sherry Gupta, F&B, PR consultant