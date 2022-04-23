Ramadan recipe: Quinoa with egg and spinach

Pancakes are a healthy option for Iftar
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Quinoa - 1 cup
Garlic - 2 garlic bulbs
Eggs - 3
Spinach - handful
Cook a cup of quinoa and keep aside.
Take a pan, sauté some chopped garlic, add three eggs and spinach.
Cook until eggs are scrambled and spinach wilts. (Blanch the spinach beforehand).
Now add cooked quinoa, salt and pepper.
Add cheese for some added taste.
Serve hot and enjoy
Courtesy: Sherry Gupta, F&B, PR consultant
