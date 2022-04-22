Ramadan recipe: Oats pancakes

They should get a check-up and follow medical and nutrition advice
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Oats - 1&1/2 cup
Banana - 2 (nos)
Eggs - 2(nos)
Cinnamon powder - 1/2 tsp
Vanilla essence - 1 tsp
Any oil - 1 tsp
Milk - 1/2 cup .
A pinch of baking powder
Flaxseeds - 1 tsp
Mix everything in a bowl and I used hand blender to mesh up banana and oats mixture. Make sure it’s not very smooth.
Keep the mixture in fridge for 10 mins.
Heat the pan, spread the batter and enjoy the delicious oats pancakes
When you eat, stay away from all sort of distractions such as TV and mobile and focus on your food. Eat slow and enjoy. You will never over eat and rather enjoy your food much much more.
