Ramadan recipe: Oats pancakes

Pancakes are a healthy option for Iftar

Ingredients for 6 pancakes

Oats - 1&1/2 cup

Banana - 2 (nos)

Eggs - 2(nos)

Cinnamon powder - 1/2 tsp

Vanilla essence - 1 tsp

Any oil - 1 tsp

Milk - 1/2 cup .

A pinch of baking powder

Flaxseeds - 1 tsp

Mix everything in a bowl and I used hand blender to mesh up banana and oats mixture. Make sure it’s not very smooth.

Keep the mixture in fridge for 10 mins.

Heat the pan, spread the batter and enjoy the delicious oats pancakes

Health Tip:

When you eat, stay away from all sort of distractions such as TV and mobile and focus on your food. Eat slow and enjoy. You will never over eat and rather enjoy your food much much more.

