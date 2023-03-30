Ramadan in UAE: Week 2 begins; fasting hours, Imsak and Iftar times revealed

Some companies encourage workers to take time off during this period due to reduced business activity
The first week of the holy month of Ramadan has already passed. Today, March 30, is the eighth day of Ramadan and marks the beginning of the second week of the holy month.
The UAE transitioned into the spring season just before the holy month began. This translates into shorter fasting hours for those abstaining from food and drinks from dawn to dusk.
The first week of the month saw Muslims fast for around 13 hours and 45 minutes daily. During the second week, the fasting duration will increase to cross 14 hours.
Fasting hours will gradually increase throughout the month as the time to begin the fast (Imsak) and end it (Iftar) is directly connected to when the sun rises and sets, respectively.
On Ramadan 8 (March 30), the call for the Fajr (dawn) prayer will be given at 4.55am. Muslims typically stop eating at Imsak time — which is about 10 minutes before the Fajr call for prayer. Imsak is at 4.45am, while Iftar is at 6.38pm. Fasting duration, therefore, would be 13 hours and 53 minutes.
|Date
|Imsak
|Iftar
|Fasting hours
|Ramadan 9 (March 31)
|4.44am
|6.38pm
|13.54
|Ramadan 10 (April 1)
|4.42am
|6.39pm
|13.57
|Ramadan 11 (April 2)
|4.41am
|6.39pm
|13.58
|Ramadan 12 (April 3)
|4.40am
|6.39pm
|13.59
|Ramadan 13 (April 4)
|4.39am
|6.40pm
|14.01
|Ramadan 14 (April 5)
|4.38am
|6.40pm
|14.02
By the time the holy month ends, the fasting hours would have increased to nearly 14-and-a-half hours.
Astronomical calculations suggest that the holy month this year would last for 29 days. On Ramadan 29, Imsak is at 4.21am, and Iftar at 6.47pm. The fasting duration, therefore, is 14 hours and 26 minutes.
