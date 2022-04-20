Ramadan in UAE: Police arrest 3 beggars with Dh65,000

Most of the 94 arrested criminals have entered the country on visit visas

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 5:00 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 5:05 PM

Sharjah Police have arrested 94 beggars since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Several beggars were apprehended with large amounts of money in their possession - including one with a whopping Dh44,000. Another was caught with over Dh9,000 in hand, while a third was found with Dh12,000 in possession.

The arrests are part of a campaign, launched at the beginning of the month, to improve the security situation in the Emirate.

Lt Colonel Jassim Mohammed bin Taliah, head of the team for controlling begging in Sharjah, said most arrested criminals have entered the country on visit visas. Some are also residents who take advantage of this holy month to make a quick profit.

Of the 94 arrested, 65 of them are men and 29 women, who were reported through the direct communication channels, 80040 and 901 provided by Sharjah Police. Some were arrested during field campaigns undertaken by the teams across the Emirate.

Lt Colonel Jassim said that this campaign comes in implementation of the directives of the Ministry of the Interior, and in continuation of the efforts of the Sharjah Police to curb these illegal practices, which are considered a crime punishable by law.

He stated that the number of those arrested for begging during the years 2020 and 2021 reached 1409, and the total amount seized from them exceeds Dh50 million.

The official explained that the security teams will continue their efforts to combat the phenomenon. He urged the members of the public to cooperate with the police and report these criminals.