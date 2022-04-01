UAE

Ramadan in UAE: Faithful offer first Taraweeh prayers

The first Taraweeh prayers of Ramadan were offered at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai. The beginning of Ramadan was announced after the crescent moon was sighted on Friday, April 1. Taraweeh prayers were also offered at various other mosques around the UAE.


