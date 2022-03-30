Ramadan in UAE: Doctors urge residents to take Covid related measures during holy month

Most individuals have resumed pre-pandemic Ramadan behaviour

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 5:20 PM Last updated: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 5:24 PM

Doctors in the UAE are advising families to be fully vaccinated, get booster shots and continue taking other precautionary measures during Ramadan.

While most individuals have resumed pre-pandemic Ramadan behaviour, according to a YouGov survey, medics reiterate, it is important to act responsibly to protect ourselves and to ​ensure the safety of our communities.

Dr Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Internal Medicine Specialist at Burjeel Speciality Hospital, Sharjah said: “While the pandemic may be nearing its end, it is important to be responsible to protect ourselves and our family members by getting two doses of the Covid vaccine and the booster dose as well."

“Pregnant women, children, symptomatic persons, and those belonging to the high-risk group must stay away from large gatherings or be extra cautious. Ahead of the month of fasting, contact your doctor to know how to adjust your medications, especially diabetes medication,” Gupta says.

Healthcare professionals warn that large Iftar gatherings could lead to a spike in cases. They say that numbers should be and celebrate with immediate family who may be completely vaccinated.

Dr Aws Al-Obaidy, General Practitioner, Health Hub Clinic - Discovery Gardens says: "Maintaining general precautionary measures, like wearing masks and frequent hand wash or sanitization remain the first step to enhance the prevention of the disease, which will lead to better control in morbidity and mortality."

Meanwhile, the YouGov report also suggests that when asked how residents plan to celebrate Ramadan this year, almost half (47 per cent) said they are more likely to meet their friends and family in-person this holy month.

This is unlike the last two years, when visits and family gatherings were restricted in the country.

Dr Mohammad Fawzi Katranji, Consultant Pulmonologist, Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, says: “Be aware of the vaccination status of those around you, especially those who are elderly and chronically ill." He advises residents to avoid social gatherings "if you suspect you have the virus or if you feel unwell." He suggests that outdoor gatherings be considered as the weather is still pleasant at night.

Dr Amira Emad, General Practitioner, Prime Medical Center - Barsha Heights says, “It is advised that all public gatherings during Ramadan can be organized in open areas with social distancing precautions.”

Source: Dr Leena Kapoor Internal Medicine Specialist with Prime Medical Center - Barsha Heights