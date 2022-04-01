Ramadan in UAE: Cops to hand out Iftar meal boxes to motorists every day

Initiative aims to provide Iftar meals to drivers who get delayed reaching home to break their fast

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 4:34 PM Last updated: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 4:35 PM

Police in Abu Dhabi will be handing out more than 2,500 boxes of food and drinks every day to motorists at various traffic signals in Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain during Iftar throughout Ramadan.

The “Feed and Reap Ramadan” initiative, which was launched on Friday, will be implemented by Abu Dhabi Police and Absher Ya Watan and will cover a few busy roads in Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain.

“The initiative aims to provide Iftar meals to drivers who have delayed reaching home to break their fast so they can refrain from speeding as they rush to have iftar with their families,” Lt. Col Sultan Abdullah Bawazeer, from the Protocal and Relations Department at Abu Dhabi Police told Khaleej Times during the press conference to announce the launch of the initiative.

“The initiative not only reflects on the spirit of the holy month, but it also helps avoid road accidents by drivers speeding near Iftar time.”

He noted that a total of 90,000 Iftar packets will be given out to motorists throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The police said that traffic patrols along with volunteers will be distributing the Iftar meals to drivers at six traffic signals in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The locations in the Capital include Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank signal, Civil Defense road signal, Mushrif Mall signal and Prestige Al Khaliyah signal. In Al Ain, the Iftar meals will be distributed at Al Maqami and Jami Mall signals.

The initiative to distribute Iftar meals to drivers during Ramadan has been carried out by the Abu Dhabi Police in collaboration with many organisations, for many years now as an expression of social cohesion, which is a feature of UAE society.

Police step up efforts to ensure road safety, crackdown on beggars during Ramadan

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Police said they have stepped up efforts and activities to ensure traffic safety, during the nights of the holy month, after Iftar and Taraweeh prayers. The force issued the Ramadan traffic plan which includes intensifying patrols on various roads and around mosques during Taraweeh prayers and tightening traffic control for violators through smart systems to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Officers said they have also intensified campaigns to crackdown on Ramadan beggars.

Police earlier said beggars usually increase in Abu Dhabi during Ramadan as they want to exploit people's generosity.

Authorities said the beggars were cheating people through making-up stories showing that they are needy and wanted assistance.

“Begging is a societal scourge that detracts from the civilised image of any society,” said Police.

“Begging is an uncivilised act in the society and a crime in the UAE. The beggars have the potential for fraud and are out to cheat people and cash in on their generosity.”

