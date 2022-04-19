Ramadan in UAE: Abu Dhabi to hold second auction of rare vehicle plates to support 1 Billion Meals drive

The country's athletes discuss their passion for running and how fasting plays a role in their fitness
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Abu Dhabi to host the second Most Noble Numbers charity auction tomorrow, April 20, on Zayed Humanitarian Day, at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Among the fancy number plates that will go under the hammer are Abu Dhabi’s 11, 20, 99 and 999.
Additionally, the auction will put 10 special mobile numbers up for bidding.
Proceeds from the auction will go towards the One Billion Meals charity initiative, which is spearheaded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.
This is following the first charity auction which took place in Dubai, on Saturday. The single-digit Dubai plate number, AA8, fetched Dh35 million, becoming the third most expensive number plate in the world.
ALSO READ:
The country's athletes discuss their passion for running and how fasting plays a role in their fitness
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Muslims who have more than a certain amount of gold, precious jewellery, cash savings, or other assets to pay alms
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The Battle of Badr set the first example of how prisoners of war should be treated
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The initiative aims to assist and provide sustainable food support to underprivileged groups in 50 countries
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Such violations obstruct traffic flow in front of mosques
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Residents remain committed to maintaining their health and well-being despite fasting, say fitness coaches
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Hailing from India and Pakistan, the colleagues offer prayers in the shop and share biryani for Iftar
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Authorities urged drivers suffering from health issues to follow medical advice throughout the fasting period
Ramadan 20222 days ago