Ramadan in UAE: Abu Dhabi to hold second auction of rare vehicle plates to support 1 Billion Meals drive

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 3:17 PM

Abu Dhabi to host the second Most Noble Numbers charity auction tomorrow, April 20, on Zayed Humanitarian Day, at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Among the fancy number plates that will go under the hammer are Abu Dhabi’s 11, 20, 99 and 999.

Additionally, the auction will put 10 special mobile numbers up for bidding.

Proceeds from the auction will go towards the One Billion Meals charity initiative, which is spearheaded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

This is following the first charity auction which took place in Dubai, on Saturday. The single-digit Dubai plate number, AA8, fetched Dh35 million, becoming the third most expensive number plate in the world.

