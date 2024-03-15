Ramadan in Dubai: How 2,000 iftar meal boxes are served daily to residents

2,000 iftar packets distributed daily to both Muslim and non-Muslim residents of Dubai. Photos: SM Ayaz Zakir

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 6:00 AM

Over the last three days, the courtyard of Hamel Al Ghaith Mosque in Barsha Heights has been bustling with activity, with more than 2,000 iftar packets distributed daily to both Muslim and non-Muslim residents of Dubai.

The iftar box contains various delicious and nutritious items, including fresh salad, fruit, and mandi - a traditional rice dish with meat. To balance the diet, nutrient-rich beans are packed in the kit. Additionally, a delectable dessert is served to satisfy everyone's sweet tooth.

Dates and water are provided for everyone to break the fast. A serving of laban, a refreshing yoghurt drink, completes the iftar box, providing a cool and soothing meal.

The iftar box

A volunteer facilitating the mass gathering said that people of all faiths are welcome to have the meal. "The meals are prepared in a kitchen, packed and brought to the venue by trucks. The meal boxes are then arranged for people of all faiths to sit together and break their fast," said the volunteer.

Immediately after the iftar, the volunteers clean the area before the Isha and Taraweeh prayers to accommodate the faithful.

"We start the work after the Zohr prayer at 2.30 pm. At first, we usually block the parking lot and lay the mat on the ground. We then carefully place the iftar boxes in ten rows where each row accommodates 200 people," the volunteer explained.

"With the generosity of the government and the people of Dubai, we do not have to worry about the iftar. All we have to do is walk to the nearby mosque to get a delicious iftar meal," said delivery rider Amir Mahmood.

"The best part of Dubai is that the government officials have iftar with us, which makes us feel special," said Mahmood.

The campaign aims to unite people of different nationalities residing in Dubai, fostering a sense of belonging and inclusivity. "No matter where you come from or what we believe, everybody is welcomed," said Allan Abube, a Nigerian residing in Al Barsha Heights.

"On the second day, I was just passing by the mosque. A man in a traditional Emirati dress invited me to join them to break the fast. It felt so good to partake in the tradition with the Muslim brothers. Although I am a Christian, I was treated like royalty," said Abube.

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), in collaboration with the Community Development Authority (CDA), embarked on this noble initiative as part of the Ramadan in Dubai campaign.

The attention now turns to the upcoming weekend, where the distribution of iftar meals will extend to the community of Remraam on Saturday and Sunday.

The campaign featured various activities tailored to diverse interests and age groups. From sports and fitness events encouraging physical activity to dedicated children's corners offering creative outlets through handicrafts and drawing sessions, the initiative caters to all.

Additionally, a basketball tournament is conducted among expats to foster community engagement, while religious lectures conducted in English provide opportunities for spiritual reflection.

