UAE: Egyptian family misses Ramadan's traditional pre-dawn caller, the mesaharaty

While the shrill tone of the alarm clock wakes up fasting Muslims for suhoor during Ramadan, the tradition of the mesaharaties continues to linger in the memories of many, including Egyptian expat Shaima Al-Jali.

Ramadan's traditional pre-dawn caller, the mesaharaty, walks the street at night, armed with a drum and a list of names, waking up individuals for the pre-dawn meal or suhoor. The mesaharaty remains a traditional and cultural figure in Muslim communities, especially prevalent in the Arab world, and can still be spotted in Egypt today.

Shaima, who has been residing in Abu Dhabi for the past 16 years, can't help but feel a pang of nostalgia as she recalls the melodic calls of the mesaharaty in her Egyptian neighbourhood.

"Growing up in Egypt, the sound of the mesaharaty's drum echoing through the streets was a cherished part of our Ramadan experience," Shaima told Khaleej Times.

The UAE had its mesaharaties in the past. Shaima and her family miss this unique tradition dearly. Although they have established a community of their own and formed deep bonds with friends over the years, nothing quite compares to the vibrant ambience of Ramadan in Egypt.

"Egypt is renowned for its atmosphere during Ramadan," Shaima recalls fondly. "The city comes alive with bustling markets, colourful decorations, and a palpable sense of excitement. And, of course, the mesaharaty's arrival in the neighbourhood."

Despite being far from their home country, Shaima and her family have upheld their cherished traditions and created their own unique Ramadan experience in the UAE. They break their fast with dates and milk, a tradition passed down from Shaima's parents, followed by a delicious meal consisting of mahshi, duck, and tortillas—Egyptian staples that hold a special place in their hearts.

With her busy schedule and commitments, Shaima finds little time for rest after her workday. She and her husband hold two jobs, with Shaima being a teacher, often finishing her work at 2:30 pm. However, she has no respite when she returns home. Instead, she immediately immerses herself in the kitchen, preparing a special meal for iftar, the evening meal to break the fast.

The family's love for sweets is also a significant part of their Ramadan celebrations. Kunafa and Qatayef, traditional Egyptian desserts, are indulged in with delight. Shaima's kitchen buzzes with activity as she prepares these delectable treats, adding a touch of nostalgia to their UAE Ramadan experience.

Shaima ensures that her family starts their day with a hearty suhoor meal. Gathering at the table before the call to prayer, they savour foul (fava beans) and boiled eggs, reminiscent of the Egyptian suhoor menu.

