Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Remote learning on Fridays for some students during holy month

Bilal ibn Rabah, an Abyssinian and African-Arab companion of the Prophet (PBUH), has the distinction of being the first muezzin in Islam.
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) has modified timings for public schools in the UAE during Ramadan, with remote learning allowed on Fridays.
In circular issued to schools on Thursday, the ESE said from Monday to Thursday, pupils will attend in-class learning with teachers and administrative staff present at school. On Fridays, pupils will be studying remotely from home during the remaining period of Ramadan.
The total number of weekly school hours for teachers and administrative staff will be 25 hours for all class sessions with five and-a-half hours of work per day from Monday to Thursday (9am to 2.30pm) or from (8am to 1.30pm), depending on the approval of the employee’s direct manager. On Fridays, the school hours will be three (9am to 12pm) or from 8am to 11am as may be approved by the direct manager.
Officials also explained in the circular that during Ramadan, the number of lessons or class sessions has been reduced from the basic weekly quota for activities and class work.
The number of class sessions for the first cycle pupils from Monday to Thursday will be six, while on Fridays, it will be three sessions.
For pupils in the second and third cycles, the number of lessons from Monday to Thursday will be seven, and three lessons on Fridays. The duration of each lesson is 35 minutes, with a break between the daily lessons.
