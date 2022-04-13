Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Over 30,000 Iftar meals distributed among Abu Dhabi motorists

Officials aim to distribute a total of 90,000 Iftar meals during the holy month

Supplied

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 12:54 PM

Over 30,000 Iftar meals have been given out to motorists at various traffic signals in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain since the beginning of Ramadan.

The Iftar distribution, which includes a box containing a meal and drinks, is part of the “Feed and Reap Ramadan” initiative, which is being implemented by Abu Dhabi Police and Absher Ya Watan.

The initiative covers select busy roads in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. A team of volunteers are distribute Iftar boxes among motorists.

A statement issued by the police said the initiative aims to provide Iftar meals to drivers who are unable to reach home in time to break their fast, hence refraining them from speeding as they try to rush home to have Iftar with their families.

“The initiative not only reflects the spirit of the holy month, but it also helps avoid road accidents caused by speeding,” the statement added.

Somaya Mubarak Al Kathiri, Head of the Absher Ya Watan Volunteer Team, stressed the importance of promoting solidarity and social cohesion during the holy month, and implementing initiatives that benefit society and enhance the concept of happiness, cooperation and giving to maintain humanitarian values.

“Volunteering is a national duty and a moral obligation of society,” she said.

Abu Dhabi Police and Absher Ya Watan earlier announced that they would be handing out more than 2,500 boxes of food and drinks every day to motorists at various traffic signals in Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain at Iftar time throughout Ramadan.

ALSO READ:

Officials said that a total of 90,000 Iftar packets will be given out to motorists throughout the holy month.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com