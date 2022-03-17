Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Global Village announces special programme for holy month

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 4:35 PM

Global Village has announced the extension of Season 26 until May 7, giving guests plenty of opportunity to discover Ramadan traditions from a multitude of different countries and cultures.

Family and friends can enjoy Ramadan Nights in Global Village with the best food, shopping and plenty of relaxed entertainment for all ages.

During Ramadan, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, attractions and entertainment will offer a line-up of authentic Ramadan traditions, including Iftar and Suhoor at the beautiful Majlis of the World.

Launched last season, the outdoor Majlis quickly became a popular Ramadan destination, and this year will be bigger and better than ever with full service meals available. On weekends, guests can continue to enjoy the fireworks at 9pm.

Global Village will be transformed with lights, decoration, entertainment and give a relaxing atmosphere for residents.

Pavilions will be filled with perfect Ramadan and Eid gift items as well as everything you need for the home during the holy month.

Bader Anwahi, CEO at Global Village, said: “The holy month of Ramadan is a time for reflection and an occasion to reconnect with loved ones, and there is no better place than Global Village to experience these authentic moments.

"We are delighted that we have been able to prolong the season to enjoy the entire holy month with our guests and partners. This year, is also the first time in our history that we will be able to celebrate Eid Al Fitr together, which will be a very special moment for us.”

The Iftar cannon, placed next to the Majlis of the World, will fire at sunset to signal the end of the daylong fast.

Guests can enjoy a wide selection of mouth-watering cuisine across Global Village and a very unique Iftar or Suhoor at the Majlis whilst they enjoy traditional entertainment and a variety of board games.

Guests can book tables at the Majlis via the Global Village app for up to six people for Dh150 for two hours, or stay the entire evening for just Dh200.

Global Village’s country pavilions offer a range of food items for Iftar such as dates, honey and spices at Saudi Arabia and Yemen pavilions, dry fruits at Afghanistan, and sweets at Turkey and Syria pavilions. Unique kitchen supplies and utensils from Morocco, Turkey and Egypt will make Iftar special while bukhoor from the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia pavilions give the touch of the traditional calming aromas.

Shoppers looking for the perfect outfits can explore a range of abayas, daily wear gowns and prayer scarves at Saudi Arabia and Morocco pavilions or pick up accessories from the Europe pavilion as Eid gifts.

From April 1 to May 7, park opening hours will be from 6 pm to 2 am every day.