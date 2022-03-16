Expo 2020 Dubai: Bollywood's Kangana, Madhavan to headline event at India Pavilion

From concerts to art exhibitions: Beat Monday Blues with these events and offers around the UAE
The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Dubai is set to host the ‘Media & Entertainment fortnight’ from March 18 to March 31, said Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Wednesday. The event is a platform to encourage business and investment opportunities across India’s media and entertainment industry to a global audience.
Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of (I&B), Government of India will inaugurate the sector floor at the India Pavilion on March 18.
During the fortnight, the ministry will organise various events covering areas including Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC), Film, Broadcasting, Events, and OTT, among others.
Renowned celebrities including directors Ketan Mehta, Shekhar Kapur, S S Rajamouli, actors Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan, Tovino Thomas, Ram Charan, N T Rama Rao Jr, and producer Deepak Mukut, among others will participate in the India Pavilion.
International dignitaries and speakers including Mohamad Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, are also expected to be part of the event.
The delegation will organise and attend various B2B, G2B and G2G meetings and the start-ups from the sector will showcase their innovative ideas at the ‘Elevate’ pitching series.
Singer Kailash Kher and his band Kailasha Live will perform on the inaugural day, apart from several other cultural programmes planned for the occasion.
