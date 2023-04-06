Look: Dubai Police arrest street vendors, seize vehicles used to sell fruits, vegetables illegally

Residents warned against buying food products from these sellers or unlicensed vehicles parked on roads

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 2:17 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 2:47 PM

The Dubai Police have arrested 88 street vendors since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. They have also seized several vehicles used to sell fruits and vegetables illegally.

Col Ali Salem Al Shamsi, director of the Infiltrators Control Department, said street vendors exist only because residents encourage them.

They will continue their illegal businesses if “community members show interest, especially in labour-gathering areas and near residences”.

He warned the public against purchasing vegetables, fruits and other food products from street vendors or unlicensed vehicles parked on public roads.

“The risks of purchasing food products from them are significant, as these may be of unknown origin, expired, and may not have undergone proper quality control checks. In addition, they may violate health regulations and food safety standards, with poor display and storage techniques, potentially leading to product damage and serious health risks for consumers,” Col Al Shamsi added.

Major Jassem Muhammad Al Duhail, head of the Violators Control Department, said the Dubai Police continuously monitor violators through campaigns and surprise inspections. He urged the public to report the illegal vendors.

