Look: Dubai Police arrest street vendors, seize vehicles used to sell fruits, vegetables illegally

The purpose of organising the Iftar was to reach out to people and help them learn more about the holy month
The Dubai Police have arrested 88 street vendors since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. They have also seized several vehicles used to sell fruits and vegetables illegally.
Col Ali Salem Al Shamsi, director of the Infiltrators Control Department, said street vendors exist only because residents encourage them.
They will continue their illegal businesses if “community members show interest, especially in labour-gathering areas and near residences”.
He warned the public against purchasing vegetables, fruits and other food products from street vendors or unlicensed vehicles parked on public roads.
“The risks of purchasing food products from them are significant, as these may be of unknown origin, expired, and may not have undergone proper quality control checks. In addition, they may violate health regulations and food safety standards, with poor display and storage techniques, potentially leading to product damage and serious health risks for consumers,” Col Al Shamsi added.
Major Jassem Muhammad Al Duhail, head of the Violators Control Department, said the Dubai Police continuously monitor violators through campaigns and surprise inspections. He urged the public to report the illegal vendors.
ALSO READ:
The purpose of organising the Iftar was to reach out to people and help them learn more about the holy month
The captain and teammates showed fans glimpses of their journey to Islam's holiest site
A Middle Eastern delicacy, the recipe for Thareed differs slightly from country to country
UAE Food Bank aims to provide 3 million meals and food parcels to disadvantaged individuals and families this holy month
The initiative was started for those who do not know how to cook or afford quality food
Every day, a single shot is fired to announce the end of fasting and the start of Iftar, and two shots are given to signal the beginning of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr
A series of tournaments are being held until April 2 — from football to volleyball, basketball, badminton, tug of war, and track and field