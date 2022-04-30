First day of Eid Al Fitr announced in Qatar

Moon Sighting Committee at Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs confirms not spotting the crescent

Crescent moon not sighted, committee to meet again today

By Web Desk Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 8:03 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 8:09 PM

Qatar has announced that Eid Al Fitr will be on Monday, May 2.

The Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted by Qatar's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs on Saturday, April 30, hence Eid Al Fitr will be on Monday, May 2.

Tomorrow, May 1, will be the last day of Ramadan.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.

Meanwhile, the UAE moon sighting committee is also set to make their official announcement.