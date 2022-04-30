First day of Eid Al Fitr announced in Qatar

Eid Al Fitr holidays: Dubai announces revised timings for public parks, recreational sites
Neighbourhood recreational facilities to remain open from 8am to 1am
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Qatar has announced that Eid Al Fitr will be on Monday, May 2.
The Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted by Qatar's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs on Saturday, April 30, hence Eid Al Fitr will be on Monday, May 2.
Tomorrow, May 1, will be the last day of Ramadan.
Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.
Meanwhile, the UAE moon sighting committee is also set to make their official announcement.
