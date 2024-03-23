Dubai charity donates Dh1.3 million to pay off inmates' debts

DXB is the world's busiest international hub that welcomed 86.9 million passengers last year
Dubai-based Dar Al Ber Society (DABS) has donated more than Dh1.3 milllion to settle the debts of 36 inmates in Ajman this Ramadan.
Handed over to the Ajman Police, the cheque comes as part of the charity's ‘Relieve My Grief, Make My Family Happy’ initiative.
Mohammed Al Madhani, director of DABS, emphasised the UAE's values of tolerance, and acceptance, and how the country has always sought to bring hope to people from all walks of life.
By clearing the prisoners' debts, he said, the foundation hopes they could start afresh and make the most of the chance to reintegrate into society.
The organisation donated a total of Dh1.35 million to the Ajman Police.
Col Mohamed Mubarak Al Ghafli, director of the Penal and Reform Institution in Ajman, thanked DABS “for their unwavering commitment to support the welfare of inmates.”
He also commended “the crucial role played by community members, businessmen, and prominent figures in fostering social empowerment and solidarity".
