UAE: Indian businessman donates Dh10 million to Sheikh Mohammed's campaign to honour mothers

An Indian businessman and philanthropist contributed Dh10 million to the Dh1-billion fund that Dubai is aiming to raise to honour mothers this Ramadan.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Mother's Endowment campaign, which allows individuals to make donations in their mothers’ names. The fund shall be used to support the education of millions around the world.

Siddharth Balachandran, executive chairman and CEO of Buimerc Corporation, thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for "the opportunity to help while celebrating the generosity of mothers".

"Extending aid to the underprivileged communities, around the world, is the best way to express our deep appreciation of our mothers," Balachandran said as he announced the Dh10-million contribution.

"Also, being a citizen of India residing in the UAE, it is a chance for me to humbly manifest the benevolence of these two Great nations, and contribute to the holistic elevation of world society at large," he added.

"The Mother's Endowment campaign is particularly important as millions around the world live difficult lives, where access to education and training isn't possible. This endowment fund will play a key role in empowering them to improve their reality through education."

Organised by the Mohammed Din Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Mothers’ Endowment campaign reflects the UAE’s commitment to empowering underprivileged communities and vulnerable individuals.

Coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the campaign aims to establish the value of honouring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity across the community, as well as solidify the UAE’s humanitarian role.

It also promotes the concept of endowments as a development tool that ensures sustainable charity and supports global efforts of sustainable development.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users.

Other platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

