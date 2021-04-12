UAE's 100 million meals drive: How far can your Dh1 go?

More than 1.5 million meals have already been donated a day after the launch.

When you donate to the UAE’s 100 Million Meals campaign this Ramadan, you’re not only helping feed the needy, you’re also supporting the fight to end hunger across the world. Since its launch on Sunday, more than 1.5 million meals have already been donated to the cause, according to its official website.

The campaign — the region’s largest food donation drive — can create the momentum that the international community needs to tackle the devastating issue of hunger and malnutrition in the developing world, said Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

“By galvanising a collective solidarity around efforts to end hunger, ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign can provide tangible support to those most in need, at a time of greatest need,” Al Gergawi said.

The UAE has always stood with people from all walks of life in the most difficult times, the minister added, and this campaign takes that commitment further than ever.

People and organisations within and outside the UAE can donate as little as Dh1, the equivalent cost of ingredients needed to prepare a meal in the lowest-income communities in beneficiary countries like Uganda, Lebanon, Egypt, Sudan, Angola, Jordan and Pakistan.

Al Gergawi stressed that the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is an open invitation to all — from the business community to philanthropists, and the government and private sector — to support people in need during the holy month of Ramadan.

The drive is organised by the MBRGI, in collaboration with the World Food Programme, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), regional network of food banks, and specialised humanitarian and charity institutions.

Ibrahim Boumelha, Dubai Ruler’s Adviser for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the MBRCH, said the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign reflects the UAE’s deeply rooted humanitarian principles.

Calling on the UAE’s citizens and residents to donate, regardless of how little the amount is, Boumelha said: “Every dirham counts and every dirham makes a difference to someone in need in countries just hours away from us. This regionwide campaign enables us to come together to make a difference in as many lives as possible.”

“The greatest gift we can give to humanity is safety and solidarity: a message that they are not alone,” he added.

How to donate

Donations to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign can be made in four easy ways. First, on the campaign’s website www.100millionmeals.ae; second, by calling the campaign call centre on the toll-free number 8004999; third, by making a transfer to the designated bank account for the campaign through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE080240001520977815201.); fourth, by sending the “meal” in English by SMS on specified UAE numbers for the Du or Etisalat networks listed on the website.