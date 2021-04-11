UAE's 100 million meals drive: Residents eager to contribute

Residents respond to Sheikh Mohammed's call to feed the needy.

The announcement of 100 Million Meals distribution programme during the holy month of Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has excited people across spectrums. Many, irrespective of their faith, culture or nationality, are eager to contribute and take part in this charitable drive.

“I have always been inspired by the vision of the Ruler of Dubai and his programmes. The 100 Million Meals surely benefit millions and I am keen to take part in this drive. Feeding the poor and the vulnerable is a noble act, something that is professed in most religions. The timing of this programme is special because of the holy month,” said Aditi Tandon, an Indian expat in Dubai for over ten years.

Agrees Bhuvesh Handa, an Indian expat: “Such programmes have the power of spreading goodness and cheer across sections of the society. Religion is secondary, what comes first to mind is the charitable drive by the Dubai government that will feed the needy in the region. There are millions who have been internally displaced or are economically deprived of one square meal a day. The message from the UAE is to believe in collective good and support population of the region, and I surely support them.”

Ashley Aisha, another long-term resident of the emirate, is excited about the project and wants to chip in as much as she can. “It’s unthinkable that you can sponsor a meal in just one dirham. The 100 Million Meals initiative will do a world of good to the wider community and allow people to break their fast with dignity and cheer. I have contributed to such drives in previous years and would be happy to do so this time too. It just makes me feel good and gives me a feeling that I would make a difference to someone else’s life, even if it for a day or a meal.”

It is not just the well to do residents who are keen to take part in this drive, but also people who are scrapping through to earn their living. “I have heard so many good deeds of the Ruler of Dubai, including this one where Dubai government will distribute a million meals. It is a great deed and I want to be part of this drive. I would be happy to contribute Dh20 and see 20 people being fed. This country has given me so many good opportunities, I am happy to do something so little for it,” said Durga Adhikari, a housemaid.

