Sheikh Mohammed: UAE Ramadan scheme to distribute 100 million meals
The region’s biggest food drive has been launched in the UAE.
The campaign aims to provide 100 million meals for disadvantaged individuals and families in 20 countries during the holy month of Ramadan.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of the programme on Sunday.
“Organised by the UAE-based Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign reflects the UAE’s humanitarian principles to aid the vulnerable across the world, regardless of race, religion or nationality, especially after the outbreak of Covid-19 exacerbated food insecurity, poverty and unemployment among underserved populations,” the campaign’s website said.
.. .. .. .. https://t.co/r39GdhBPeq pic.twitter.com/r9N6dxok5R— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 11, 2021
The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is an expansion of the ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign that the UAE launched locally in 2020 to provide food support for Covid-19-hit communities.
“It complements the UAE’s year-long humanitarian initiatives, placing the country at the forefront of global development assistance. Launched in line with the holy month of Ramadan, the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign aims to promote the values of giving, compassion and benevolence,” the website added.
The MBRGI will carry out the campaign in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Food Banking Regional Network, the United Nations World Food Programme, humanitarian organizations in beneficiary countries and federal and local entities in the UAE.
