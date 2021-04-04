UAE Ramadan 2021: Massive discounts announced on 30,000 items

Discounts range from 25 to 75 per cent.

The UAE's Ministry of Economy has announced massive discounts for the holy month of Ramadan, which is likely to begin from Tuesday, April 13.

These discounts, from 25 to 75 per cent, will be offered across 894 outlets spread across the country on many basic commodities, especially Ramadan goods.

Marwan Al Sboosi, Director of the Competition and Consumer Protection Department at the Ministry of Economy, said a series of Ramadan discount campaigns have been announced by various cooperatives and outlets as a result of the ministry's meetings with its partners from consumer cooperatives and outlets in the country.

"The total number of goods covered by the campaigns in some outlets reaches up to 30,000. Several outlets have also announced the Ramadan baskets initiative for the holy month, in the forms of open baskets that allow consumers to choose products of their own choice or fixed baskets that include a specific group of high-demand commodities during the Ramadan season in multiple sizes, options and price ranges. On an average, various offers offered by these associations and outlets cost between Dh50 and Dh140, which will be announced continuously during the holy season," the ministry said in a press statement on Sunday.

Al Sboosi explained that many associations and outlets offer special offers through their online shopping platforms as well. This initiative will help avoid crowds at sales outlets, which is essential to maintain social distancing and the required health precautions.

He urged consumers to follow all instructions and guidelines approved by the competent authorities in the country in order to safeguard their health and wellbeing, and to limit the further spread of the coronavirus.

