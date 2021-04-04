Ramadan 2021
Logo
 
HOME > Ramadan 2021

UAE Ramadan 2021: Massive discounts announced on 30,000 items

Waheed Abbas/Dubai
Filed on April 4, 2021

Discounts range from 25 to 75 per cent.

The UAE's Ministry of Economy has announced massive discounts for the holy month of Ramadan, which is likely to begin from Tuesday, April 13.

Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light

These discounts, from 25 to 75 per cent, will be offered across 894 outlets spread across the country on many basic commodities, especially Ramadan goods.

Marwan Al Sboosi, Director of the Competition and Consumer Protection Department at the Ministry of Economy, said a series of Ramadan discount campaigns have been announced by various cooperatives and outlets as a result of the ministry's meetings with its partners from consumer cooperatives and outlets in the country.

"The total number of goods covered by the campaigns in some outlets reaches up to 30,000. Several outlets have also announced the Ramadan baskets initiative for the holy month, in the forms of open baskets that allow consumers to choose products of their own choice or fixed baskets that include a specific group of high-demand commodities during the Ramadan season in multiple sizes, options and price ranges. On an average, various offers offered by these associations and outlets cost between Dh50 and Dh140, which will be announced continuously during the holy season," the ministry said in a press statement on Sunday.

Al Sboosi explained that many associations and outlets offer special offers through their online shopping platforms as well. This initiative will help avoid crowds at sales outlets, which is essential to maintain social distancing and the required health precautions.

He urged consumers to follow all instructions and guidelines approved by the competent authorities in the country in order to safeguard their health and wellbeing, and to limit the further spread of the coronavirus.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Ramadan 2021
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:12
  • Fajr
    04:22
  • SHURUQ
    05:41
  • DHUHR
    12:19
  • ASR
    15:46
  • Maghrib
    18:52
  • Isha
    20:11

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20180512&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=160519823&Ref=AR&profile=1427 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 