- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE Ramadan 2021: Massive discounts announced on 30,000 items
Discounts range from 25 to 75 per cent.
The UAE's Ministry of Economy has announced massive discounts for the holy month of Ramadan, which is likely to begin from Tuesday, April 13.
Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light
These discounts, from 25 to 75 per cent, will be offered across 894 outlets spread across the country on many basic commodities, especially Ramadan goods.
Marwan Al Sboosi, Director of the Competition and Consumer Protection Department at the Ministry of Economy, said a series of Ramadan discount campaigns have been announced by various cooperatives and outlets as a result of the ministry's meetings with its partners from consumer cooperatives and outlets in the country.
"The total number of goods covered by the campaigns in some outlets reaches up to 30,000. Several outlets have also announced the Ramadan baskets initiative for the holy month, in the forms of open baskets that allow consumers to choose products of their own choice or fixed baskets that include a specific group of high-demand commodities during the Ramadan season in multiple sizes, options and price ranges. On an average, various offers offered by these associations and outlets cost between Dh50 and Dh140, which will be announced continuously during the holy season," the ministry said in a press statement on Sunday.
Al Sboosi explained that many associations and outlets offer special offers through their online shopping platforms as well. This initiative will help avoid crowds at sales outlets, which is essential to maintain social distancing and the required health precautions.
He urged consumers to follow all instructions and guidelines approved by the competent authorities in the country in order to safeguard their health and wellbeing, and to limit the further spread of the coronavirus.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
UAE: Don't fall for sob stories; begging is a...
Residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have raised concern after... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals drive passes over 57m mark in 5 ...
The tally counter on 100millionmeals.ae has been moving non-stop as... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Most Quranic verses are based on...
According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Asymptomatic Covid patients may fast, says UAE...
Grand Mufti at the fatwa section of IACAD adds they must self-isolate ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli