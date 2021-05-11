Filed on May 11, 2021

UAE Eid Al Fitr: Free parking in Ajman during holidays

The parking will be free from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

Paid parking zones in Ajman will be free to use during Eid Al Fitr holidays.

The parking will be free from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, Ajman Municipality announced in a statement issued on social media.

Work will resume from Shawwal 4, the statement added.

Earlier, authorities in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai announced that parking would be free during the Eid break – from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.