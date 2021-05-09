Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday: No toll, parking charges in Abu Dhabi

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 9, 2021

Toll charges will resume once the holiday period is over.


Residents in Abu Dhabi will enjoy free street parking throughout the Eid Al Fitr holiday, authorities have announced.

Motorists have also been exempted from the toll gate system charges during the Eid holiday.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi on Sunday said parking spaces will be free of charge during the Eid holiday starting from Tuesday, May 11, until the end of the official holiday (29 Ramadan until 3 Shawwal, 1442 Hijri). Additionally, the Mussafah industrial area parking lot M18 will be free of charge during the holiday.

The ITC has urged the public to adhere to the Mawaqif regulations and not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas or block the traffic flow.

Motorists have also been reminded to adhere to Mawaqif regulations regarding resident parking from 9pm to 8am to avoid being fined.

The fine for parking in residents-only parking spaces is Dh200 and the car is towed four hours after the ticket has been issued.

Darb toll gate system

The ITC also announced that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the Eid Al Fitr holiday. Toll gate charges will resume once the official holiday is over. The charges will apply from 7am to 9am, and from 5pm to 7pm, Saturday to Thursday.

The ITC had amended the toll gate timings (from 8am to 10am and from 2pm to 4pm) during the holy month of Ramadan, but the timings will return to normal after the Eid holiday.

Customer's Happiness centres

All customer's happiness centres will be closed during the Eid holiday and will resume operations on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Bus services

During Eid Al Fitr holiday, public bus service timings in the emirate of Abu Dhabi will follow the schedule for Fridays and official holidays.

Ferry services

During the holiday, ferry services will continue to operate between Dalma Island and Jebel Al Dhanna port, and between Al Saadiyat Island and Al Aliah.

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

