UAE Eid Al Fitr holidays: Up to 5 days of free parking in Dubai

Staff report/Dubai
Filed on May 9, 2021
File photo

Parking free from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, only exception is multi-level parking terminal.


Dubai motorists could get up to five days of free parking during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that public parking in Dubai will be free from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. The only exception is the multi-level parking terminal.

This means that if the holy month of Ramadan lasts for 30 days, parking will be free from Tuesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 15.

If the holy month lasts for 29 days, public parking will be free from Tuesday, May 11, to Friday, May 14.

This came as the RTA announced its service timings during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.




