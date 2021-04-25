- EVENTS
Ramadan in UAE: Security guard finds time to worship God even when on duty
Nkalubo has been working as a security guard at New York University-Abu Dhabi for more than four years now.
For Fadul Nkalubo, getting time to worship and being able to break his fast comfortably even when on duty, makes him enjoy the month of fasting.
Nkalubo who has been working as a security guard at New York University-Abu Dhabi for more than four years now, says devoting time to Allah during Ramadan brings him great spiritual solace.
“I have a strong attachment to the Islamic religion, and I treasure its great values,” he said.
“During Ramadan, which is a spiritual month that brings us closer to Almighty Allah, I make sure that I do everything that pleases my creator. These include fasting, performing all the obligatory prayers, followed by sunnah prayers, attending Taraweeh (special night prayer), praying Tahajud, reading the Holy Quran, giving charity, praying for my parents and treating others well.”
The 40-year-old Ugandan national, who’s always stationed at the main gate of the university premises checking and guiding visitors, says he works in shifts and in most cases iftar and Taraweeh prayer find him at work.
“When I am on the afternoon and night shifts, iftar and Taraweeh prayers always find me on duty. But our supervisors are very cooperative. They always assign non-Muslims to relive me and my other colleagues who are fasting during the time of iftar and prayers,” said Nkalubo.
“Nothing makes me happier than performing all the five daily prayers in a congregation, including the Taraweeh prayer, even when I’m duty because it’s what Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) had recommended.”
The Ugandan security guard says he likes it in the UAE because of the good Islamic atmosphere and the way the Holy month of Ramadan is observed here.
“What I like about Ramadan here is that its spirit is felt everywhere, be it in workplaces, shopping malls, mosques and even in homes,” said Nkalubo.
“Unlike back home, people here are more focused on worshipping during Ramadan. I like the tranquility in this country. Things here are very organized, but back home it is a bit chaotic.”
He however misses the local food back home and family gatherings during Ramadan.
Nkalubo’s favorite dishes during iftar are biryani, fish, beef, Irish potatoes and vegetables.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
