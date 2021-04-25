Ramadan 2021
Logo
 
HOME > Ramadan 2021

Ramadan in UAE: Security guard finds time to worship God even when on duty

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 25, 2021
Supplied photo

Nkalubo has been working as a security guard at New York University-Abu Dhabi for more than four years now.

For Fadul Nkalubo, getting time to worship and being able to break his fast comfortably even when on duty, makes him enjoy the month of fasting.

Nkalubo who has been working as a security guard at New York University-Abu Dhabi for more than four years now, says devoting time to Allah during Ramadan brings him great spiritual solace.

“I have a strong attachment to the Islamic religion, and I treasure its great values,” he said.

“During Ramadan, which is a spiritual month that brings us closer to Almighty Allah, I make sure that I do everything that pleases my creator. These include fasting, performing all the obligatory prayers, followed by sunnah prayers, attending Taraweeh (special night prayer), praying Tahajud, reading the Holy Quran, giving charity, praying for my parents and treating others well.”

The 40-year-old Ugandan national, who’s always stationed at the main gate of the university premises checking and guiding visitors, says he works in shifts and in most cases iftar and Taraweeh prayer find him at work.

“When I am on the afternoon and night shifts, iftar and Taraweeh prayers always find me on duty. But our supervisors are very cooperative. They always assign non-Muslims to relive me and my other colleagues who are fasting during the time of iftar and prayers,” said Nkalubo.

“Nothing makes me happier than performing all the five daily prayers in a congregation, including the Taraweeh prayer, even when I’m duty because it’s what Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) had recommended.”

The Ugandan security guard says he likes it in the UAE because of the good Islamic atmosphere and the way the Holy month of Ramadan is observed here.

“What I like about Ramadan here is that its spirit is felt everywhere, be it in workplaces, shopping malls, mosques and even in homes,” said Nkalubo.

“Unlike back home, people here are more focused on worshipping during Ramadan. I like the tranquility in this country. Things here are very organized, but back home it is a bit chaotic.”

He however misses the local food back home and family gatherings during Ramadan.

Nkalubo’s favorite dishes during iftar are biryani, fish, beef, Irish potatoes and vegetables.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Ramadan 2021
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:12
  • Fajr
    04:22
  • SHURUQ
    05:41
  • DHUHR
    12:19
  • ASR
    15:46
  • Maghrib
    18:52
  • Isha
    20:11

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210427&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429150&Ref=AR&profile=1427 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 