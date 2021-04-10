- EVENTS
Ramadan in UAE: Dubai Police ready traditional cannons at 6 locations
The cannons have been fired since the early 1960s to announce the start of the Holy Month.
Dubai Police have been making the final arrangements and remain on standby to fire the cannons that will announce the sighting of the new crescent signalling the start of Ramadan, as has been tradition since the early 1960s.
Every day during the holy month of Ramadan, a single shot is fired at the time of iftar to signal that Muslims can end the day’s fast. Two shots are also fired to mark the start of the Holy Month and the commencement of Eid.
