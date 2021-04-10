Ramadan in UAE: Dubai Police ready traditional cannons at 6 locations

The cannons have been fired since the early 1960s to announce the start of the Holy Month.

Dubai Police have been making the final arrangements and remain on standby to fire the cannons that will announce the sighting of the new crescent signalling the start of Ramadan, as has been tradition since the early 1960s.

Every day during the holy month of Ramadan, a single shot is fired at the time of iftar to signal that Muslims can end the day’s fast. Two shots are also fired to mark the start of the Holy Month and the commencement of Eid.

Major Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, Commander of the Artillery Unit in the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, said that cannons have been set up in six different locations across the emirates, including Atlantis the Palm, Al Salam Masjid in Al Barsha, Burj Khalifa, Al Mamzar Beach, Al Habbai Mosque in Al Khawaneej, and the prayer ground in Al Mankhool.

Al Amimi pointed out that the Dubai Police strives to keep the tradition alive.

"Every year families gather to watch the Ramadan cannons. However, due to the ongoing pandemic and as per the announced precautionary measures against Covid-19, the firing of the Ramadan cannons can only be viewed on TV, as no one is allowed to gather at the locations" he added.