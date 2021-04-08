Ramadan in UAE: Paid parking hours extended in Sharjah

The fees will have to be paid from 8am to 12am for using public parking spots.

Paid parking hours have been extended till 12 midnight in Sharjah for the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the Sharjah Municipality, the fees will have to be paid from 8am to 12am for using public parking spots. Usually, the paid parking hours are from 8am from 10pm.

This came as the civic body announced that it had completed all preparations for the advent of the holy month.

More details to follow.