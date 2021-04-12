Ramadan 2021: Sheikh Mohammed orders release of 553 prisoners

Yesterday, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had ordered the release of 439 inmates.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday announced the release of 553 prisoners from Dubai's correctional and punitive establishments ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

Yesterday, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had ordered the release of 439 inmates.

The gesture is part of the UAE leadership's humanitarian initiatives that are based on the values of forgiveness and tolerance.

It aims to give the inmates a chance to change for the better and start life afresh.

The practice to pardon prisoners ahead of the holy month is an annual one that aims to strengthen family ties.