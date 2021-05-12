Eid Al Fitr: Niger, Mali, Ivory Coast celebrate on Wednesday

UAE to mark first day of Eid on Thursday.

The government of Niger Republic has announced the sighting of the Shawwal moon, bringing an end to the fasting month of Ramadan. Eid Al Fitr is being celebrated on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by Niger Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou, who also revealed that the crescent was sighted in different regions of the country.

According to Astronomy Centre, Ivory Coast and Mali are also marking the first day of Eid today.

