Ramadan 2021
Logo
 
HOME > Ramadan 2021

Eid Al Fitr: Niger, Mali, Ivory Coast celebrate on Wednesday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on May 12, 2021

UAE to mark first day of Eid on Thursday.


The government of Niger Republic has announced the sighting of the Shawwal moon, bringing an end to the fasting month of Ramadan. Eid Al Fitr is being celebrated on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by Niger Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou, who also revealed that the crescent was sighted in different regions of the country.

According to Astronomy Centre, Ivory Coast and Mali are also marking the first day of Eid today.

UAE announces first day of Eid Al Fitr




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Ramadan 2021
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
Prayer Timings
  • Fajr
    04:11
  • SHURUQ
    05:32
  • DHUHR
    12:18
  • ASR
    15:43
  • Maghrib
    18:58
  • Isha
    20:20

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210512&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519746&Ref=AR&fbclid=IwAR2XJ1BMISWPMlVCoO9j3114QWgb8nVfq5vLOOCHeuVEJs3UMoUQmGAn2NE&profile=1427 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1427,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 