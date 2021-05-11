Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr in UAE on Thursday, Shawwal moon not sighted

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on May 11, 2021
Wam

This means that UAE residents will enjoy the Eid holidays till Saturday.


The Shawwal crescent was not sighted in the UAE on Tuesday. Therefore, Wednesday, May 12, will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, and the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be on Thursday, May 13.

Eid prayer timings across UAE

This means that UAE residents will enjoy the Eid holidays till Saturday. The five-day break began on Tuesday.

Earlier this evening, Saudi Arabia, too, announced that the crescent had not been sighted.

Mosques across the country will host Eid Al Fitr prayers on Thursday with strict Covid safety rules.

Dubai issues guidelines for Eid prayer at mosques

The total duration of the prayer, including the sermon, is limited to 15 minutes. Mosques and musallahs will open 15 minutes before the prayer and close immediately after.

Worshippers must keep a safe distance from others and not crowd around the musallas’ entrances and exits. The same precautionary measures being followed during the Taraweeh prayers will apply, including wearing masks and carrying individual prayer mats.




Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:02
  • Fajr
    04:12
  • SHURUQ
    05:33
  • DHUHR
    12:18
  • ASR
    15:43
  • Maghrib
    18:58
  • Isha
    20:19

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
