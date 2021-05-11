- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Eid Al Fitr in UAE on Thursday, Shawwal moon not sighted
This means that UAE residents will enjoy the Eid holidays till Saturday.
The Shawwal crescent was not sighted in the UAE on Tuesday. Therefore, Wednesday, May 12, will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, and the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be on Thursday, May 13.
This means that UAE residents will enjoy the Eid holidays till Saturday. The five-day break began on Tuesday.
Earlier this evening, Saudi Arabia, too, announced that the crescent had not been sighted.
Mosques across the country will host Eid Al Fitr prayers on Thursday with strict Covid safety rules.
Dubai issues guidelines for Eid prayer at mosques
The total duration of the prayer, including the sermon, is limited to 15 minutes. Mosques and musallahs will open 15 minutes before the prayer and close immediately after.
Worshippers must keep a safe distance from others and not crowd around the musallas’ entrances and exits. The same precautionary measures being followed during the Taraweeh prayers will apply, including wearing masks and carrying individual prayer mats.
#EidAlFitr Thursday in #UAE#WamBreaking pic.twitter.com/wdging3Tsx— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) May 11, 2021
#_— (@wamnews) May 11, 2021
#_ # pic.twitter.com/l0QogUDrJf
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr in UAE on Thursday, Shawwal moon not...
This means that UAE residents will enjoy the Eid holidays till... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr on Thursday, Shawwal moon not sighted ...
UAE residents will enjoy a long weekend to mark the occasion. READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr prayer timings across the UAE
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place for the prayers. READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Eid Al Fitr: Free parking in Ajman during...
The parking will be free from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr in UAE on Thursday, Shawwal moon not...
This means that UAE residents will enjoy the Eid holidays till... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr on Thursday, Shawwal moon not sighted ...
UAE residents will enjoy a long weekend to mark the occasion. READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr prayer timings across the UAE
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place for the prayers. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flight suspension: 5-fold increase in Karachi-...
Residents and businessmen are willing to pay exorbitant airfares, but ... READ MORE
News
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Prayer timings across UAE