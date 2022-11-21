Dh400 fine, 4 black points: Police in UAE issue fresh warning for motorists

Officials say the project can reduce travel time during peak hours by more than 40 per cent
Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have issued a fresh warning to motorists who fail to check that roads are clear before merging onto them. The traffic violation will result in a fine of Dh400 and motorists will also be penalised with 4 black points.
The advisory comes on 'World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims', which is observed on the third Sunday of November.
The police posted a video on Twitter, showing two four-wheel drive vehicles colliding into each other after its drivers failed to observe safety checks.
Merging on a road without making sure it is clear puts your life and others lives at risk.
World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is a global event that is held to commemorate the millions of people that have been seriously injured or have been killed in road accidents.
This day also acknowledges the suffering of the families and communities of those affected by road traffic accidents.
