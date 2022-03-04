Abu Dhabi: Now, travel with bikes on public buses

The bus, which is characterised by a bike symbol, operates from 6am to midnight

File photo for illustrative purposes

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 6:42 PM

Commuters can now travel with their bikes onboard public buses in Abu Dhabi. As a trial run, the local transport authority has launched a new bus service with a dedicated space to accommodate bicycles.

Bus No. 73 connects Al Reem Island and Hudayriat Island, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi said.

The new initiative is aimed at promoting a culture of sustainable transport by integrating private mobility means with the public bus transport network.

“The service offers riders a solution to the last-mile of their journeys to various destinations from and to the city centres and key tourist and entertainment points. ITC seeks to support and expand joint efforts to make physical activity and sustainable mobility a part of the daily routine to improve the quality of life and serve and entertain the community of Abu Dhabi,” the ITC said.

It is hoping for a positive response from residents and visitors, especially since it is the first time a service route has been operated to the recreational, tourist, and sports destination of Al Hudayriat Island, and supports the mobility of bikes.

The racks have been designed and manufactured according to international standards, with features that ensure stability of bikes without obstructing the internal movement of commuters.

The design took into account the service of people of determination, as there are access ramps that facilitate the entry and exit of users to and from the bus.

ALSO READ:

In the trial phase, six buses have been deployed on the route starting from Al Reem Island and passing along the Central Bus Station, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Zayed Educational Complex, Marsana Beach, Bab Al Nojoum Camp and 321 Sports.

The bus is characterised by a bike symbol beside the service number 73. It operates from 6am to midnight with frequencies of 30 minutes during peak periods and 60 minutes during off-peak periods.

The ITC added that the service is part of the public transport network’s expansion plan, which aims to integrate transportation and encourage the use of bikes and services associated with cycling tracks. The service also celebrates Abu Dhabi’s UCI Bike City status.