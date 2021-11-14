Mirdif: Where tradition meets new-age living

By Sobia Khan Published: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 3:54 PM

I’m a radio presenter and I was born and raised in the UAE. I feel Mirdif deserves an honourable mention — the place I call home. I feel it’s a perfect blend of the traditional and new-age living.

A long-established community gives me the sense of belonging in the environment that I have grown up in, which is a happy blend of authentic Emirati neighbourhood, where not just children enjoy each other’s company and brush up their multilingual skills but also families connect every now and then.

To top it all, the melting pot that Dubai is known to be as the emirate is a home-away-from-home for diverse communities from across the world. It’s a novelty factor that we always enjoyed growing up.

Besides the warm and hospitable community it’s the serene environment that would steal your heart. Mirdif is known for its pleasant, peaceful and tranquil environment. A neighbourhood, which is primarily surrounded by trees, and chirping of birds and bees. It’s one of the very few communities far away from the city’s towing and froing. No (internal) busy roads and tourist attractions, no skyscrapers and hotels, but clear skies to enjoy sunrises and sunsets. A perfect retreat most of the days if not everyday.

And for those days when we want the buzz of modern touch and trends, catching up outside with friends, Mirdif Mall, uptown Mirdif’s activities for big and small will leave you spoilt for choices.

Last not the least, I always felt Mirdif is another name for heart-of-the-city, easily connecting and gets you going towards the south or north of the UAE. And perhaps for that quick trip around the world or receive a loved one, hop! skip! and jump! You are at DXB in no time.