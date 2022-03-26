LIVE Dubai World Cup 2022: 9 races, $30.5 million total prize money; all roads lead to Meydan

In it's 26th year, the is bringing together the globe’s best racehorses, trainers and jockeys

By Team KT Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 11:14 AM Last updated: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 11:31 AM

Welcome to our Dubai World Cup live blog!

Join Khaleej Times at Meydan Racecourse for our dedicated live blog and 'quick' results page.

Over the next nine and a half hours we will give you all the latest information together with expert views on the nine races as the action happens at Dubai's flagship racecourse.

The 26th edition of the Dubai World Cup is set to be another incredible event with total prize money of over $30.5 (Dh112.03) million, a $5 (Dh18.37) million increase from last year's event.

ALSO READ:

Catch all the updates here.

11:20am: Delays expected on Meydan Road today

A delay is expected on Meydan Road today from 2pm to midnight due to the Dubai World Cup.

In a tweet, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) urged motorists to use alternative roads and start their journey early to reach their destination on time.

11:15am: All roads lead to Meydan

The excitement is back with a bang and the stage is all set at Dubai’s iconic Meydan Racecourse today.

The majestic venue plays host to a world-class day of racing highlighted by the 26th renewal of the $30.5 (Dh112.03) million Dubai World Cup meeting.

Featuring nine glittering races, including a $1 (Dh3.67) million event for Purebred Arabian horses, the day is a heady mix of high-class racing, glorious Arabian tradition, haute couture, culinary delights, and pulsating entertainment as the grand finale.

11am : Here's the lineup of races taking place today