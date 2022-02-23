Dubai World Cup: Meydan Racecourse is not just about racing; a social village with activities, entertainment for all

The event is attended by a who's who of owners, breeders and super fans

File

By Leslie Wilson Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 1:15 AM

Regarded as the pinnacle of the UAE racing calendar, the hugely anticipated World Cup meeting is held annually on the last Saturday of March at the acclaimed Meydan Racecourse.

Excitement starts to build early, with the precursor to the event, the Dubai World Cup Carnival, enticing its fair share of stunning animals, talented riders and animated spectators across the nine race meetings held weekly until March 5 (otherwise known as Super Saturday).

There is something for everyone over six exciting hours at Meydan on race day.

Organisers have pulled out all the stops to ensure that anyone, from tiny tots to adults and senior citizens, will be engaged and entertained.

From traditional Emirati stick dancers and "hair dance" or "raqs sha'ar" which is performed by younger girls to gymnasts, jugglers, clowns, and singers the day is filled to the brim with entertainment.

Is it only for true horse racing fans?

Well, yes and no. Obviously, the meeting is attended by a who's who of owners, breeders and super fans, but have you seen those best-dressed lists? This is the sort of event where you can't be too dressed up: heels and hats are pretty much standard. While there's plenty of excitement focused on the racing, the after-parties are the major lure for many.

Is there anything else going on?

Why, of course. Apron Views is the open-to-all-ticket holders' social village with activities and entertainment options a plenty.

Paddock View, which is located on the fourth floor of the Meydan Grandstand, is the main restaurant and offers an international buffet option (with various drinks packages), and access to an outdoor balcony.

At the more intimate glass-fronted Winner's Circle restaurant, you can enjoy a three-course set menu, and gain access to the Parade Ring Lounge for close-up views of the horses walking the parade ring. There are also private and party suites available to hire.

All sounds great. How do I secure myself a ticket?

For more information on ticket and sales and prices, visit the Dubai Racing Club website.

Want more sport? Click here to see the biggest sporting events coming to the Middle East in 2022.

Be the first to get all the latest news, reviews and deals into your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter, click here to sign up.