UAE public holidays 2021: Plan your post Covid-19 vacation Waheed Abbas Published on December 5, 2020 at 15.47

1 of 9 Public and private sector holidays are over in the UAE for 2020. But if you’re planning your vacations for the next year in the post Covid-19 period, below are the tentative dates for the public holidays. This will help residents and frequent flyers to plan their holidays accordingly.

2 of 9 New Year: The UAE’s first public holiday will fall on Friday, January 1, 2021. Both public and private sectors welcome the Gregorian New Year with a one-day holiday.

3 of 9 Eid Al Fitr: The UAE residents will enjoy their first long break of next year on the eve of Eid Al Fitr. It is expected that the holy month of Ramadan will end on May 12 and Eid Al Fitr will be marked on Thursday, May 13, 2021. This will give the residents three-day break. In 2020, the Eid Al Fitr holidays were declared from 29th of Ramadan till 3rd of Shawwal.

4 of 9 Eid Al Adha: Also called the Festival of Sacrifice, it is likely that the day of Ara’afah will be marked on Monday, July 19, and Eid Al Adha will be celebrated from Tuesday, July 20, 2021 till Thursday, July 22. If this holds true, the UAE residents can enjoy six-day break from Monday, July 19 to Saturday, July 24. In 2020, the UAE’s public and private sector were given four-day holidays from 9th of Dhu Al Hijjah to 12th of Dhu Al Hijjah.

5 of 9 Hijri Year: New Islamic year is projected to begin from Monday, August 9, 2021. The UAE residents enjoy one-day break to celebrate the new Islamic year.

6 of 9 Prophet’s Birthday: The UAE celebrates birthday of Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) on 12th of Rabi ul Awal and declares a public and private sector holiday. In 2021, it is expected to fall on Monday, October 18, 2021.

7 of 9 Commemoration Day: The UAE marks Commemoration Day on December 1 ever year to recognize sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs. The UAE will mark Commemoration Day next year on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

8 of 9 UAE National Day: Next year, the UAE’s National Day falls on Thursday, December 2, 2021. This will give the residents four-day break, starting with Commemoration Day on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 to Saturday, December 4, 2021.