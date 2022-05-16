A new phase of prosperity under Sheikh Mohamed

By A Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi Published: Mon 16 May 2022, 11:19 PM

The unanimous election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the President of the UAE shows that the nation is determined to continue an ambitious, future-oriented approach with specific, well-thought-out objectives. The torch is passed to usher in a new phase of growth, including a knowledge-based economy.

The UAE has established a strong foundation and has empowered its people. Its position as an economic and investment oasis offers promising opportunities to the business community. It tops competitiveness indices, driven by a proactive foreign policy that has helped position the nation as a leading financial and logistic hub in the region.

With Sheikh Mohamed becoming President, the UAE leadership will launch a new phase in its history described by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as a new birth for the country: “Today, his assumption of the responsibility of the presidency represents a new historical era and new birth. We look forward to the acceleration of development aimed at consolidating the global role and pioneering way of the Emirates.”

This phase will build on past achievements. We will continue to diversify our economy, boost sustainability, reduce reliance on oil and build active and balanced foreign relations that help achieve the country’s strategic objectives. This will be the prosperity phase, which is built around citizens who are the true treasure and measure of the country’s progress.

His Highness’ election is the continuation of a blessed and fast-paced journey to the heights of glory, especially as Sheikh Mohamed has lived through the two past phases serving alongside a forward-looking leader. He inherited the wisdom of the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan while being a strong supporter of the late Sheikh Khalifa. Our flag will continue to fly high across all fronts under the President.

— The writer is the Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (Wam)