Watch: When it rained $1 million in cash in Czech Republic courtesy of TV star Kazma

Initially, he wanted people to participate in the Kazma-starrer Onemanshow: The Movie and crack a code hidden to find the money

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 2:42 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 3:03 PM

Czech Republic influencer Kamil Bartoshek, popularly known as Kazma, has hit the headlines after dropping $1 million from a helicopter over the towns of Lysa and Labem.

Kazma shared the video on his Instagram, saying, “The first real MONEY RAIN in the world! $1,000,000 dropped from a helicopter in the Czech Republic and no one has died or got injured.”

Initially, Kazma wanted people to participate in the Kazma-starrer Onemanshow: The Movie and crack a code hidden to find the money.

After the participants failed to crack it, Kazma decided to share the money with all the entrants, bringing joy to a broader group of people.

In the clip, a crowd of thousands quickly gathered in a field, efficiently collecting all the banknotes within an hour using plastic bags. Some people also used umbrellas to maximise their cash-grabbing efforts.

In a YouTube video on his channel, Kazma previously announced, “In a few days, a cargo helicopter will fly over the Czech Republic. He will have a container under him with a million dollars in dollar bills. This container has a giant door at the bottom. And in an instant, the door of this container will open somewhere over the Czech Republic. When and where this will happen, only those who have activated their card will know a few hours in advance.”

Many people went in the comments to praise the influencer. “Kazma gives the society what is his,” said a user.

Another person added, "I think everyone once in their life thought how great it would be if money rained and here it really happened. ️ I'm sorry I wasn't there just for the experience :) and it's admirable that he donated so much money to people. "

