'I was just rotting': Influencer opens up about flesh-eating illness after getting fat-burning injections

At the age of 23, she spent $800 at a luxury spa for a series of vitamin injections containing vitamins B1 and C, combined with 'fast-dissolving' deoxycholic acid

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM

Beatriz Amma, a once-promising fitness influencer, had a terrible experience when she underwent a fat-reduction procedure that led to a long battle with a flesh-eating illness, as per media reports.

At the age of 23, she spent $800 (Dh2,938.40) at a luxury spa for a series of vitamin injections containing vitamins B1 and C, combined with "fast-dissolving" deoxycholic acid, reported Kennedy News.

During the process, Amma had taken 60 painless injections — 10 in each arm, 20 in her back, and 20 in her stomach, the report added.

After the round of injections, Amma experienced sickness, chills, and a fever overnight. Amma’s skin started to rot and she was rushed to a hospital, the report said.

Recalling the horrifying ordeal, Amma said: “During that time I was just rotting in bed. I couldn’t even put clothes on. I needed help going to the restroom. I needed help showering and changing.”

Amma added that the doctors determined that she had developed necrosis, likely due to improper injection of the deoxycholic acid, leading to “mycobacterium abscessus”, a flesh-eating skin disease.

Amma, who is on her road to recovery, vividly remembers the terrifying moment. In a post on Instgaram, she said, “I prayed to God and said ‘If this is my time, take me’. My body had lost the fight. I remember just being in so much pain that I thought I was going to die that night. I couldn’t fight anymore.”

Speaking of the LA spa where she got the injections, Amma told New York Post, “It all looked super legit, clean, professional. [A worker] said it was made by a really reputable company and she showed me the vials. I was excited.”

